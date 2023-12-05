Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Potter County, Texas today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Potter County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Caprock High School at Hereford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Hereford, TX

Hereford, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bushland High School at Silverton High School