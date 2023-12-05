Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Robertson County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Robertson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mumford High School at Hearne High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hearne, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
