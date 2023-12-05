The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3) take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) as 3.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

SFA vs. Louisiana Tech Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under SFA -3.5 139.5

SFA Betting Records & Stats

SFA and its opponents have gone over 139.5 combined points in four of seven games this season.

SFA has an average point total of 149.5 in its games this year, 10 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The 'Jacks are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, SFA has been favored three times and won two of those games.

The 'Jacks have played as a favorite of -165 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for SFA.

SFA vs. Louisiana Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SFA 4 57.1% 78.3 156.1 71.3 133.3 145.8 Louisiana Tech 1 16.7% 77.8 156.1 62 133.3 142

Additional SFA Insights & Trends

The 'Jacks average 16.3 more points per game (78.3) than the Bulldogs give up (62).

When SFA scores more than 62 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

SFA vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SFA 4-3-0 1-1 4-3-0 Louisiana Tech 4-2-0 1-1 1-5-0

SFA vs. Louisiana Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SFA Louisiana Tech 12-4 Home Record 9-6 6-6 Away Record 4-11 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.8 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

