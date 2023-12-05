Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Smith County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Smith County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitehouse High School at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arp High School at Winona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Winona, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tyler High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
