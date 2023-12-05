Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Swisher County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
If you reside in Swisher County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Swisher County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kress High School at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Happy High School at Groom High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Groom, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.