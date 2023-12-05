How to Watch the TCU vs. Abilene Christian Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (8-0) will look to extend an eight-game winning run when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
TCU vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats put up an average of 74.1 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 54.9 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
- Abilene Christian is 4-3 when it scores more than 54.9 points.
- TCU's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 74.1 points.
- The 79.1 points per game the Horned Frogs score are 12.2 more points than the Wildcats give up (66.9).
- TCU has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 66.9 points.
- Abilene Christian is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.
- This season the Horned Frogs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats' 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Horned Frogs have conceded.
TCU Leaders
- Madison Conner: 24.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (42-for-93)
- Sedona Prince: 20.6 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.5 BLK, 58 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
- Jaden Owens: 6.8 PTS, 6.5 AST, 35.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Aaliyah Roberson: 6.1 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|UTEP
|W 85-56
|McArthur Center
|11/25/2023
|Nebraska
|W 88-81
|McArthur Center
|12/1/2023
|Tulsa
|W 82-50
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/5/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/10/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/17/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.