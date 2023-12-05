The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-7) will attempt to end a four-game road losing streak at the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Scoring Comparison

  • The Vaqueros put up an average of 59.4 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 61.6 the Islanders give up.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 0-4 record in games it scores more than 61.6 points.
  • Texas A&M-CC has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.4 points.
  • The Islanders record 7.1 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Vaqueros give up (71.4).
  • Texas A&M-CC has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 71.4 points.
  • The Islanders shoot 38.6% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Vaqueros allow defensively.

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

  • Alecia Westbrook: 9.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 42 FG%
  • Nabaweeyah McGill: 5.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 37.3 FG%
  • Paige Allen: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Mireia Aguado: 6.9 PTS, 2 STL, 45.2 FG%
  • Torie Sevier: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 63.3 FG%

Texas A&M-CC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Santa Clara L 75-54 Leavey Center
11/26/2023 Texas State W 60-52 American Bank Center
12/2/2023 Rice L 84-56 American Bank Center
12/5/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - American Bank Center
12/14/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Our Lady of the Lake - American Bank Center

