The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-7) will attempt to end a four-game road losing streak at the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Scoring Comparison

The Vaqueros put up an average of 59.4 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 61.6 the Islanders give up.

UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 0-4 record in games it scores more than 61.6 points.

Texas A&M-CC has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.4 points.

The Islanders record 7.1 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Vaqueros give up (71.4).

Texas A&M-CC has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 71.4 points.

The Islanders shoot 38.6% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Vaqueros allow defensively.

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

Alecia Westbrook: 9.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 42 FG%

9.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 42 FG% Nabaweeyah McGill: 5.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 37.3 FG%

5.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 37.3 FG% Paige Allen: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Mireia Aguado: 6.9 PTS, 2 STL, 45.2 FG%

6.9 PTS, 2 STL, 45.2 FG% Torie Sevier: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 63.3 FG%

Texas A&M-CC Schedule