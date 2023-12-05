Tuesday's contest at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House has the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-3) going head-to-head against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-4) at 7:30 PM (on December 5). Our computer prediction projects a 75-72 victory for Texas A&M-Commerce, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

In their last time out, the Lions won on Friday 72-71 over Idaho.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-Commerce 75, Southern Utah 72

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Lions took down the Utah Tech Trailblazers at home on November 20 by a score of 84-75.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lions are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Lions are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

Texas A&M-Commerce 2023-24 Best Wins

84-75 at home over Utah Tech (No. 147) on November 20

72-71 on the road over Idaho (No. 198) on December 1

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 13.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

13.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Jordyn Newsome: 13.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

13.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41) Mary Delgado: 13.6 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

13.6 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Ahmya Boyce: 9.9 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20)

9.9 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20) Dorian Norris: 6.3 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions are being outscored by 2.7 points per game with a -19 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.6 points per game (106th in college basketball) and allow 74.3 per outing (320th in college basketball).

