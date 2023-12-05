The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 5 UConn Huskies (7-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs on ESPN.

UConn vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

UConn has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Huskies are the 34th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels rank 62nd.

The Huskies put up 13.8 more points per game (85.8) than the Tar Heels give up (72.0).

When UConn puts up more than 72.0 points, it is 7-0.

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 39.5% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

North Carolina has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.5% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 46th.

The Tar Heels put up an average of 86.3 points per game, 24.7 more points than the 61.6 the Huskies allow to opponents.

When North Carolina allows fewer than 85.8 points, it is 6-1.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UConn put up 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 70.1 points per contest.

In home games, the Huskies gave up 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than when playing on the road (65.8).

In home games, UConn averaged 1.0 more treys per game (9.1) than in road games (8.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to when playing on the road (32.9%).

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 70.2.

The Tar Heels conceded fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.

North Carolina sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than on the road (29.3%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Manhattan W 90-60 XL Center 11/27/2023 New Hampshire W 84-64 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 12/1/2023 @ Kansas L 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 North Carolina - Madison Square Garden 12/9/2023 UAPB - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 12/15/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule