The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 5 UConn Huskies (7-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs on ESPN.

UConn vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
  • UConn has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 34th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels rank 62nd.
  • The Huskies put up 13.8 more points per game (85.8) than the Tar Heels give up (72.0).
  • When UConn puts up more than 72.0 points, it is 7-0.

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 39.5% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
  • North Carolina has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.5% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 46th.
  • The Tar Heels put up an average of 86.3 points per game, 24.7 more points than the 61.6 the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • When North Carolina allows fewer than 85.8 points, it is 6-1.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UConn put up 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 70.1 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Huskies gave up 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than when playing on the road (65.8).
  • In home games, UConn averaged 1.0 more treys per game (9.1) than in road games (8.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to when playing on the road (32.9%).

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 70.2.
  • The Tar Heels conceded fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.
  • North Carolina sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than on the road (29.3%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Manhattan W 90-60 XL Center
11/27/2023 New Hampshire W 84-64 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/1/2023 @ Kansas L 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 North Carolina - Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 UAPB - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/15/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee W 100-92 Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden
12/16/2023 Kentucky - State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center

