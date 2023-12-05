Tuesday's game that pits the No. 7 Colorado Buffaloes (8-1) versus the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-7) at CU Events Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 89-58 in favor of Colorado, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Mavericks' most recent contest was a 77-48 loss to Grand Canyon on Saturday.

UT Arlington vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

UT Arlington vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 89, UT Arlington 58

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Mavericks beat the North Carolina A&T Aggies on November 25 by a score of 87-76.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UT Arlington is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Buffaloes have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, the most in Division 1.

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

12.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Gia Adams: 12.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

12.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Taliyah Clark: 11.1 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

11.1 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Hannah Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Nya Threatt: 7.3 PTS, 27.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks' -142 scoring differential (being outscored by 17.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.3 points per game (200th in college basketball) while allowing 83.0 per contest (350th in college basketball).

