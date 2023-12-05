How to Watch the UT Arlington vs. Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (8-1) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-7) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Network
UT Arlington vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison
- The Mavericks put up an average of 65.3 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 62.7 the Buffaloes give up.
- When it scores more than 62.7 points, UT Arlington is 1-4.
- Colorado's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.
- The 83.4 points per game the Buffaloes score are just 0.4 more points than the Mavericks give up (83).
- Colorado is 6-0 when scoring more than 83 points.
- When UT Arlington gives up fewer than 83.4 points, it is 1-4.
- The Buffaloes are making 49.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Mavericks allow to opponents (47.5%).
- The Mavericks shoot 37.5% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Buffaloes allow.
UT Arlington Leaders
- Avery Brittingham: 12.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Gia Adams: 12.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
- Taliyah Clark: 11.1 PTS, 38 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
- Hannah Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
- Nya Threatt: 7.3 PTS, 27.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
UT Arlington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 87-76
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|L 94-76
|Teague Center
|12/2/2023
|Grand Canyon
|L 77-48
|College Park Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
