How to Watch Xavier vs. Delaware on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Xavier Stats Insights
- This season, the Musketeers have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents have hit.
- Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 137th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 114th.
- The 75.0 points per game the Musketeers put up are 6.1 more points than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (68.9).
- When Xavier puts up more than 68.9 points, it is 3-3.
Delaware Stats Insights
- The Fightin' Blue Hens have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.
- This season, Delaware has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.3% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Blue Hens rank 269th.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens put up 8.3 more points per game (76.3) than the Musketeers give up (68.0).
- Delaware is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 75.0 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged on the road (80.5).
- The Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.1 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Xavier averaged 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than away from home (8.1). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to on the road (40.5%).
Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Delaware scored 4.4 more points per game at home (71.5) than on the road (67.1).
- At home, the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up 68.0 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.9.
- At home, Delaware drained 6.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Delaware's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.8%) than away (30.7%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|W 100-75
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|L 78-76
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|L 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Cintas Center
Delaware Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 88-77
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|George Washington
|L 81-71
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Ohio
|L 74-73
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/5/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|UBS Arena
