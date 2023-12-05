The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info

Xavier Stats Insights

This season, the Musketeers have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents have hit.

Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 137th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 114th.

The 75.0 points per game the Musketeers put up are 6.1 more points than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (68.9).

When Xavier puts up more than 68.9 points, it is 3-3.

Delaware Stats Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

This season, Delaware has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.3% from the field.

The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Blue Hens rank 269th.

The Fightin' Blue Hens put up 8.3 more points per game (76.3) than the Musketeers give up (68.0).

Delaware is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 75.0 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged on the road (80.5).

The Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.1 when playing on the road.

In home games, Xavier averaged 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than away from home (8.1). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to on the road (40.5%).

Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Delaware scored 4.4 more points per game at home (71.5) than on the road (67.1).

At home, the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up 68.0 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.9.

At home, Delaware drained 6.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Delaware's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.8%) than away (30.7%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center 11/27/2023 Oakland L 78-76 Cintas Center 12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center 12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center 12/9/2023 Cincinnati - Cintas Center 12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center

Delaware Upcoming Schedule