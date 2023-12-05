Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Young County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Young County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Young County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Graham High School at Boyd High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Boyd, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olney High School at Newcastle High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Newcastle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
