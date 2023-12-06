The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Teague Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Lumberjacks have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

The Lumberjacks are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 342nd.

The Wildcats score only 4.5 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Lumberjacks give up (73.5).

Abilene Christian has a 1-2 record when scoring more than 73.5 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Abilene Christian put up 9.8 more points per game (81.3) than it did in away games (71.5).

Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last season, surrendering 64.0 points per game, compared to 78.2 in away games.

Abilene Christian made 7.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.9% in home games and 36.8% when playing on the road.

