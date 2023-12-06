Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in El Paso County, Texas is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
El Paso County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Socorro High School at Eastlake High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Americas High School at Pebble Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
