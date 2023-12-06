How to Watch the Houston Christian vs. Kansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (4-5) play the Kansas Jayhawks (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.
Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Christian vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies' 55.0 points per game are 8.9 fewer points than the 63.9 the Jayhawks give up.
- Houston Christian has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.
- The Jayhawks put up just 3.3 more points per game (69.0) than the Huskies allow (65.7).
- Kansas has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 65.7 points.
- Houston Christian has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 69.0 points.
- The Jayhawks shoot 41.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Huskies concede defensively.
- The Huskies make 37.0% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Jayhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Houston Christian Leaders
- N'Denasija Collins: 12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Kennedy Wilson: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Amy Cotton: 4.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Enya Maguire: 8.6 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50)
- Jo Oly: 3.9 PTS, 28.6 FG%
Houston Christian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Howard Payne
|W 79-51
|Sharp Gymnasium
|12/1/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 79-34
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Wichita State
|W 49-44
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|Schreiner
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|1/3/2024
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
