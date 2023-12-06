The Houston Cougars (6-0) meet the Rice Owls (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Houston vs. Rice Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Houston Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Players to Watch

Jamal Shead: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK LJ Cryer: 15.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK J'wan Roberts: 8.5 PTS, 8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Ja'Vier Francis: 6.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Emanuel Sharp: 11.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rice Players to Watch

Shead: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Cryer: 15.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Roberts: 8.5 PTS, 8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Francis: 6.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Sharp: 11.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston vs. Rice Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG Rice AVG Rice Rank 176th 75.8 Points Scored 77 158th 2nd 49.8 Points Allowed 83.8 344th 51st 38.2 Rebounds 31.4 263rd 11th 14 Off. Rebounds 9 205th 116th 8.2 3pt Made 8.6 85th 130th 14.3 Assists 15.6 84th 24th 8.5 Turnovers 11.2 132nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.