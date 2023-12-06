Spurs vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) are heavy, 11.5-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Target Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and BSSW. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-11.5
|224.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played 15 games this season that finished with a combined score over 224.5 points.
- San Antonio's outings this season have a 235.5-point average over/under, 11.0 more points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, San Antonio has compiled a 7-12-0 record against the spread.
- The Spurs have come away with two wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- San Antonio has played as an underdog of +475 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Spurs vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|7
|36.8%
|112.8
|224.3
|105.9
|229.8
|221.2
|Spurs
|15
|78.9%
|111.5
|224.3
|123.9
|229.8
|230.9
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 0-10 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Spurs have hit the over five times.
- San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (4-6-0). Away, it is .333 (3-6-0).
- The Spurs put up 5.6 more points per game (111.5) than the Timberwolves allow (105.9).
- San Antonio has put together a 6-8 ATS record and a 3-11 overall record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|7-12
|0-1
|13-6
|Timberwolves
|11-8
|0-1
|10-9
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Spurs
|Timberwolves
|111.5
|112.8
|22
|19
|6-8
|0-0
|3-11
|0-0
|123.9
|105.9
|28
|2
|1-0
|10-4
|0-1
|13-1
