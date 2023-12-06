Victor Wembanyama Injury Status - Spurs vs. Timberwolves Injury Report December 6
See the injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (3-16), which currently includes two players listed (including Victor Wembanyama), as the Spurs prepare for their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) at Target Center on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Spurs' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 121-106 loss to the Pelicans. Devin Vassell scored a team-leading 14 points for the Spurs in the loss.
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Doug McDermott
|SF
|Questionable
|Illness
|6.4
|1.1
|1.8
|Victor Wembanyama
|PF
|Questionable
|Hip
|19.3
|9.7
|2.6
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Ankle), Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Anthony Edwards: Questionable (Hip)
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW
