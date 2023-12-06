You can see player prop bet odds for Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama and others on the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs before their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Target Center.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

ESPN, BSN, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Spurs vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -135)

The 19.5-point over/under for Wembanyama on Wednesday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 8.5).

Wembanyama's assist average -- 2.6 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Wembanyama, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -128)

The 15.5-point total set for Keldon Johnson on Wednesday is 1.1 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (6.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Johnson has made 1.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Zach Collins Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +172)

The 10.5-point total set for Zach Collins on Wednesday is 3.3 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Collins averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

He 1.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +136) 2.5 (Over: +130)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Towns is 23.5 points. That is 1.3 more than his season average of 22.2.

His per-game rebound average of 9.0 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Towns has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Towns' 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -128)

Anthony Edwards' 26.2-point scoring average is 0.3 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Edwards' assists average -- 5.0 -- is 0.5 higher than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).

His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his prop bet total on Wednesday.

