Wednesday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) and the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) at Target Center features the Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns and the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama as players to watch.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

ESPN, BSN, BSSW

Spurs' Last Game

In their previous game, the Spurs lost to the Pelicans on Friday, 121-106. Their leading scorer was Devin Vassell with 14 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Vassell 14 0 1 2 0 2 Jeremy Sochan 13 3 4 0 0 2 Julian Champagnie 12 5 3 0 0 3

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama averages 19.3 points, 9.7 boards and 2.6 assists, making 43.7% of his shots from the field and 27.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Keldon Johnson averages 16.6 points, 6.5 boards and 4.1 assists, making 47.3% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Zach Collins averages 13.8 points, 6 boards and 3.9 assists, making 49.2% of his shots from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Jeremy Sochan provides the Spurs 11.7 points, 5.4 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Vassell averages 18.3 points, 3.2 boards and 2.7 assists, making 49.5% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 16.8 9.7 2.8 1.4 2.6 1.1 Keldon Johnson 16.5 6.8 3.7 0.7 0.3 2.2 Zach Collins 14.1 5.9 3.6 0.8 0.4 1.2 Jeremy Sochan 13.3 5.3 4.2 0.4 0.2 1.3 Devin Vassell 12.6 2.3 2.1 0.7 0.1 2.1

