Stars vs. Panthers Injury Report Today - December 6
As they gear up to meet the Florida Panthers (14-8-2) on Wednesday, December 6 at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (14-6-3) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Josh Mahura
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Stars vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Arena: Amerant Bank Arena
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars have 78 goals this season (3.4 per game), 12th in the league.
- Dallas' total of 65 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is ninth-best in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +13, they are eighth-best in the league.
Panthers Season Insights
- Florida's 72 total goals (three per game) make it the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Its +11 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.
Stars vs. Panthers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-120)
|Stars (+100)
|6
