Carter Verhaeghe and Roope Hintz will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Florida Panthers play the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Panthers Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

Joe Pavelski's 11 goals and 13 assists in 23 contests give him 24 points on the season.

Jason Robertson's 22 points this season, including eight goals and 14 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Dallas.

This season, Dallas' Hintz has 20 points, courtesy of eight goals (third on team) and 12 assists (fourth).

In the crease, Scott Wedgewood has a .911 save percentage (26th in the league), with 195 total saves, while allowing 19 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put together a 4-1-1 record between the posts for Dallas this season.

Panthers Players to Watch

Sam Reinhart has been a key contributor for Florida this season, collecting 29 points in 24 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another important player for Florida, with 22 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists.

Verhaeghe's 20 points this season are via 11 goals and nine assists.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 3-2-1. He has given up 14 goals (2.34 goals against average) and recorded 153 saves.

Stars vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 3.39 7th 4th 2.54 Goals Allowed 2.83 10th 2nd 34.3 Shots 29.7 22nd 3rd 27.4 Shots Allowed 31.5 21st 24th 17.5% Power Play % 22.06% 11th 12th 81.71% Penalty Kill % 88.75% 3rd

