How to Watch Texas A&M vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reed Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Texas A&M vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- San Francisco vs Vanderbilt (8:00 PM ET | December 6)
- South Carolina vs Clemson (8:00 PM ET | December 6)
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- Texas A&M has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 14th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons rank 348th.
- The Aggies average only 3.3 fewer points per game (75.3) than the Blue Demons give up (78.6).
- When Texas A&M puts up more than 78.6 points, it is 2-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Texas A&M averaged 0.6 fewer points per game (73.1) than on the road (73.7).
- In home games, the Aggies ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (60.5) than away from home (67).
- At home, Texas A&M drained the same number of treys per game as away from home (6.3). Meanwhile, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to away from home (33%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 96-89
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Iowa State
|W 73-69
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 59-47
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/10/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Houston
|-
|Toyota Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.