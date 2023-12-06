The Texas A&M Aggies (7-1) will look to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (4-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reed Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

Texas A&M vs. Lamar Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals average 18.7 more points per game (69.2) than the Aggies allow their opponents to score (50.5).

When it scores more than 50.5 points, Lamar is 4-1.

Texas A&M's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.

The 72.3 points per game the Aggies record are 19.1 more points than the Cardinals give up (53.2).

Texas A&M has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 53.2 points.

When Lamar gives up fewer than 72.3 points, it is 4-1.

The Aggies are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (36.5%).

The Cardinals' 46.1 shooting percentage from the field is 14.1 higher than the Aggies have given up.

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 BLK, 47.6 FG%

10.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 BLK, 47.6 FG% Janiah Barker: 13.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 52.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

13.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 52.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Endyia Rogers: 11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Aicha Coulibaly: 10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG% Sahara Jones: 6.8 PTS, 32.8 FG%

Texas A&M Schedule