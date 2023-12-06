Texas vs. Marquette: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns (6-1) battle the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Texas matchup.
Texas vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Texas vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-7.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Marquette (-8.5)
|148.5
|-400
|+310
Texas vs. Marquette Betting Trends
- Texas has won two games against the spread this season.
- Marquette has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Golden Eagles games have hit the over.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.
