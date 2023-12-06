The Omaha Mavericks (3-4) will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. Omaha Game Information

Texas Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • De'Vion Harmon: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kevin Obanor: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaylon Tyson: 10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Daniel Batcho: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Pop Isaacs: 11.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Omaha Players to Watch

  • Warren Washington: 8.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Darrion Williams: 9.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Isaacs: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Joe Toussaint: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Chance McMillian: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Texas Tech vs. Omaha Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG Omaha AVG Omaha Rank
136th 73.3 Points Scored 68.5 262nd
141st 69.0 Points Allowed 76.2 330th
114th 32.7 Rebounds 30.1 270th
133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
200th 7.2 3pt Made 5.7 329th
186th 12.9 Assists 11.9 274th
272nd 12.8 Turnovers 12.1 212th

