The Omaha Mavericks (5-4) are heavy underdogs (by 20.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 144.5 points.

Texas Tech vs. Omaha Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas Tech -20.5 144.5

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points two times this season (over six games).

Texas Tech has had an average of 139.7 points in its games this season, 4.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

Omaha (4-0-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 66.7% more often than Texas Tech (2-4-0) this year.

Texas Tech vs. Omaha Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Tech 2 33.3% 73.0 148.8 66.7 134.4 134.7 Omaha 1 25% 75.8 148.8 67.7 134.4 141.0

Additional Texas Tech Insights & Trends

The Red Raiders record 5.3 more points per game (73.0) than the Mavericks allow (67.7).

Texas Tech has a 2-3 record against the spread and a 4-2 record overall when putting up more than 67.7 points.

Texas Tech vs. Omaha Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Tech 2-4-0 1-1 2-4-0 Omaha 4-0-0 1-0 2-2-0

Texas Tech vs. Omaha Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Tech Omaha 11-6 Home Record 5-7 3-7 Away Record 1-15 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-9-0

