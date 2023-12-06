Can we expect Tyler Seguin finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars match up against the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Seguin stats and insights

  • In seven of 23 games this season, Seguin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
  • Seguin has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Seguin's shooting percentage is 17.0%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Seguin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:42 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:26 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:03 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 15:44 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 17:55 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 2 0 2 18:10 Away W 8-3

Stars vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

