The Dallas Stars, Tyler Seguin included, will play the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Seguin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Stars vs Panthers Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus this season, in 16:35 per game on the ice, is +7.

Seguin has scored a goal in seven of 23 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Seguin has a point in 12 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In eight of 23 games this season, Seguin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Seguin hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 23 Games 2 17 Points 2 8 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

