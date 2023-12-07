Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bee County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Bee County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bee County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charlotte High School at Skidmore-Tynan High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skidmore-Tynan High School at Danbury High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.