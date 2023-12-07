If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Brazoria County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brazoria County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Danbury High School at Charlotte High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 7

3:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Tilden, TX

Tilden, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Jersey Village High School at Shadow Creek High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7

6:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Skidmore-Tynan High School at Danbury High School