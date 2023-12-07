Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brazoria County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Brazoria County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Brazoria County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Danbury High School at Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jersey Village High School at Shadow Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skidmore-Tynan High School at Danbury High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
