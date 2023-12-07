Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Galveston County, Texas today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Galveston County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cypress Springs High School at Dickinson High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 7

5:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Lakes High School at Clear Springs High School