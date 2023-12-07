Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars will meet the Washington Capitals at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Capital One Arena. Prop bets for Robertson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jason Robertson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 18:02 on the ice per game.

Robertson has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 24 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 16 of 24 games this year, Robertson has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Robertson has an assist in 13 of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Robertson hits the over on his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

Robertson has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 65 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 24 Games 2 22 Points 1 8 Goals 1 14 Assists 0

