Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Medina County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Medina County, Texas today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Medina County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Natalia High School at Karnes City High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 7
- Location: Tilden, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 27
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McMullen County High School at Natalia High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.