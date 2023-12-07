Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Navarro County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Navarro County, Texas today? We have you covered here.
Navarro County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kress High School at Dawson ISD
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Meadow, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dawson ISD at Meadow High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Meadow, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
