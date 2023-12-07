Thursday's game that pits the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) against the Portland State Vikings (4-2) at William R. Johnson Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-60 in favor of SFA, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 7.

The Ladyjacks won their last matchup 89-82 against Abilene Christian on Saturday.

SFA vs. Portland State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA vs. Portland State Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 74, Portland State 60

Other WAC Predictions

SFA Schedule Analysis

The Ladyjacks' signature victory of the season came against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team (No. 92), according to our computer rankings. The Ladyjacks claimed the 67-56 home win on November 25.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Ladyjacks are 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins, but also tied for the 38th-most defeats.

SFA 2023-24 Best Wins

67-56 at home over Rice (No. 92) on November 25

89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 156) on December 2

80-67 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 192) on November 29

73-58 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 314) on November 22

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 18.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 58.6 FG%

18.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 58.6 FG% Kyla Deck: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

14.1 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Destini Lombard: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Zoe Nelson: 7.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 30.0 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

7.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 30.0 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

SFA Performance Insights

The Ladyjacks average 80.4 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per outing (240th in college basketball). They have a +92 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.1 points per game.

