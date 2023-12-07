Thursday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) and Portland Pilots (5-4) matching up at William R. Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 70-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of SFA, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on December 7.

The Ladyjacks are coming off of an 89-82 victory over Abilene Christian in their last game on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SFA vs. Portland Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SFA vs. Portland Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 70, Portland 69

Other WAC Predictions

SFA Schedule Analysis

The Ladyjacks registered their signature win of the season on November 25, when they grabbed a 67-56 victory over the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Ladyjacks are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SFA 2023-24 Best Wins

67-56 at home over Rice (No. 96) on November 25

89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 162) on December 2

80-67 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 164) on November 29

73-58 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 313) on November 22

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 18.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 58.6 FG%

18.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 58.6 FG% Kyla Deck: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

14.1 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Destini Lombard: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Zoe Nelson: 7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 30 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 30 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20) Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 34 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

SFA Performance Insights

The Ladyjacks have a +92 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.1 points per game. They're putting up 80.4 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball and are allowing 67.3 per contest to rank 236th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.