Root for your favorite local high school football team in Cameron County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Cameron County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Smithson Valley High School at Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville