Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Collin County, Texas today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Aubrey High School at Walnut Grove High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8

6:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Melissa High School at Guyer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Prosper High School at Hebron High School