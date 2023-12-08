Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you reside in Dallas County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Corner Canyon High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Lehi, UT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkner High School at Richardson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Park High School - Dallas at Lake Highlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jesuit College Prep School at Pearce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest High School at Molina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas at W H Adamson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wilmer-Hutchins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Crowley High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gateway Charter Academy at Emmett J Conrad High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prosper High School at Hebron High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunset High School at Dallas Independent School District
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W T White High School at American Fork High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Lehi, UT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.