If you reside in Dallas County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 8

12:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Corner Canyon High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 8

4:30 PM MT on December 8 Location: Lehi, UT

Lehi, UT How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkner High School at Richardson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland Park High School - Dallas at Lake Highlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Jesuit College Prep School at Pearce High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest High School at Molina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas at W H Adamson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wilmer-Hutchins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

North Crowley High School at Carter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Gateway Charter Academy at Emmett J Conrad High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Prosper High School at Hebron High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunset High School at Dallas Independent School District

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

W T White High School at American Fork High School