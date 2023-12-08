How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Thursday, December 8
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is one matchup on Thursday's Liga MX schedule, Tigres UANL playing Pumas UNAM.
In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know regarding Thursday's Liga MX action here. Check out the links below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL
Tigres UANL travels to play Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Pumas UNAM (+145)
- Underdog: Tigres UANL (+210)
- Draw: (+215)
