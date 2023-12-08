Spurs vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (8-14) are 2.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-17) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's over/under is 226.5.
Spurs vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-2.5
|226.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 15 of 20 games this season.
- The average total for San Antonio's games this season has been 233.5, 7.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- San Antonio has an 8-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Spurs have won in two, or 10.5%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, San Antonio has won two of its 18 games, or 11.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Spurs vs Bulls Additional Info
Spurs vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|9
|40.9%
|107.8
|218.5
|112.5
|235.4
|219.8
|Spurs
|15
|75%
|110.7
|218.5
|122.9
|235.4
|231.0
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Spurs have gone over the total four times.
- San Antonio has the same winning percentage against the spread (.400) at home (4-6-0 record) and on the road (4-6-0) this season.
- The Spurs average only 1.8 fewer points per game (110.7) than the Bulls allow (112.5).
- San Antonio is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Spurs vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|8-12
|7-11
|13-7
|Bulls
|8-14
|3-6
|12-10
Spurs vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Spurs
|Bulls
|110.7
|107.8
|25
|28
|4-5
|2-0
|3-6
|2-0
|122.9
|112.5
|28
|13
|1-0
|4-4
|0-1
|5-3
