Spurs vs. Bulls Injury Report Today - December 8
The San Antonio Spurs' (3-17) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for a Friday, December 8 matchup with the Chicago Bulls (8-14) at Frost Bank Center. It begins at 8:30 PM ET.
Their last time out, the Spurs lost 102-94 to the Timberwolves on Wednesday. In the Spurs' loss, Devin Vassell led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding three rebounds and two assists).
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Zach Collins
|PF
|Questionable
|Thumb
|13.8
|6.1
|3.9
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Onuralp Bitim: Questionable (Illness), Zach LaVine: Questionable (Foot)
Spurs vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
