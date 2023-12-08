Player prop betting options for Nikola Vucevic, Victor Wembanyama and others are available in the Chicago Bulls-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Frost Bank Center on Friday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).

Spurs vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -108)

Friday's prop bet for Wembanyama is 20.5 points, 1.6 more than his season average.

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 10.5).

Wembanyama averages 2.5 assists, equal to Friday's over/under.

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -141)

Keldon Johnson's 16.8 points per game average is 0.7 less than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Johnson has knocked down 1.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Zach Collins Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: +150)

Friday's points prop for Zach Collins is 12.5. That is 1.3 less than his season average.

He collects 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

Collins averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

He has knocked down 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -102) 11.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: +140)

The 18.5-point total set for Vucevic on Friday is 2.7 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 1.5 fewer rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (11.5).

Vucevic's year-long assist average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Vucevic's 0.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -141)

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 21.9 points per game this season, 4.6 less than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 1.0 less rebound than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

DeRozan has collected 4.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than Friday's prop bet (5.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.