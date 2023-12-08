The San Antonio Spurs (3-17) and the Chicago Bulls (8-14) are set to square off on Friday at Frost Bank Center, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Keldon Johnson is one of the players to watch.

Spurs vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, NBCS-CHI

BSSW, NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs dropped their previous game to the Timberwolves, 102-94, on Wednesday. Devin Vassell was their top scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Vassell 22 3 2 1 1 4 Keldon Johnson 21 10 3 2 1 1 Zach Collins 12 8 4 0 0 0

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama posts 18.9 points, 9.7 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, making 43.2% of shots from the field and 26.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Johnson averages 16.8 points, 6.7 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zach Collins is putting up 13.8 points, 3.9 assists and 6.1 boards per game.

Jeremy Sochan posts 11.4 points, 5.2 boards and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 44% from the field.

Vassell's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 16.2 9.6 2.2 1.4 2.6 0.9 Keldon Johnson 16.6 6.6 3.4 0.8 0.3 2 Zach Collins 13.5 6.2 3.8 0.8 0.3 1.1 Jeremy Sochan 12.3 5 3.9 0.4 0.1 1.1 Devin Vassell 13.4 1.9 1.9 0.8 0.2 2.1

