High school basketball competition in Tarrant County, Texas is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Midway High School - Henrietta at Colleyville Heritage High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Colleyville, TX

Colleyville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lamar High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

North Crowley High School at Carter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit High School at Cleburne High School