Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Tarrant County, Texas is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midway High School - Henrietta at Colleyville Heritage High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Colleyville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lamar High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Crowley High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit High School at Cleburne High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Cleburne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
