The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-3) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Houston Cougars (5-1) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score an average of 86.0 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 73.4 the Lions give up.

Houston has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.0 points.

The Lions record 71.8 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 63.8 the Cougars allow.

Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-1 when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Houston has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

This season the Lions are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Cougars give up.

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 12.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

12.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Mary Delgado: 13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Jordyn Newsome: 12.4 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

12.4 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Dorian Norris: 7.5 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

7.5 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Ahmya Boyce: 10.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule