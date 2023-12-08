Zach Collins' San Antonio Spurs take on the Chicago Bulls at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 102-94 loss to the Timberwolves, Collins totaled 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

In this piece we'll break down Collins' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.8 13.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.1 6.2 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.8 PRA -- 23.8 23.5 PR -- 19.9 19.7 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.1



Zach Collins Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Collins has made 5.2 shots per game, which adds up to 12.5% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.2 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs rank 13th in possessions per game with 105.9. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bulls have given up 112.5 points per game, which is 14th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Bulls have allowed 45.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the league.

The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league, allowing 27.3 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls have allowed 14.5 makes per game, 29th in the league.

Zach Collins vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 13 8 2 2 0 0 0 10/28/2022 18 16 6 3 2 1 0

