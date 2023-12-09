Cincinnati vs. Xavier: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will look to end a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. Xavier matchup.
Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cincinnati vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Xavier Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cincinnati (-1.5)
|153.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cincinnati (-1.5)
|152.5
|-118
|-102
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Cincinnati vs. Xavier Betting Trends
- Cincinnati has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- Bearcats games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this season.
- Xavier is 4-4-0 ATS this year.
- Musketeers games have hit the over four out of eight times this season.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.